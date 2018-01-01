Blue Island's paper for over 30 years!

BLUE ISLAND LOVES SANTA

Thank you, Santa! Who would have thought a small suburb such as Blue Island would have attracted so much attention from the big man himself. Those keen on Santa’s whereabouts during this past Christmas season should have noticed Santa was in NO hurry to leave our quaint little town. For 12 days in December (not including his other Blue Island engagements) Santa Claus made himself available to all with the desire to bask in the spirit of the holiday. For 2 hour each night, Santa sat with each visitor, collected Christmas wish lists, and posed for pictures. When asked about his extended stay in Blue Island Santa Claus replied “There are far more nice children in Blue Island then last year. One day would not have been enough”. Santa made visiting simply with the help of the Blue Island Park District. Together they provided convenient visiting locations throughout Blue Island. As an added bonus, all visitors were treated with a complimentary printed photograph with Santa courtesy of State Representative Robert “Bob” Rita.

Over 450 children and their families took advantage of the Blue Island Park District’s Santa House, a "Pictures with Santa" service provided free of charge to the public. The Blue Island Park District’s Santa House is a miniaturized Christmas themed house built on a mobile platform that provides site-to-site holiday cheer during the Christmas season. To learn more about the Blue Island Park District’s Santa House or upcoming events please visit their website at www.blueislandparks.org.

A special thank you goes out to all who volunteered their time, donated supplies, and helped provide a memorable experience for so many. Thank you!